WINDSOR JUNCTION: While Keloose 2023 has passed us by, we take a look back at this year’s event – in video format.

Here is the official video done by Dagley Media’s Matt Dagley for the Keloose Festival.

It was just released earlier this week on the Keloose Facebook page.

Thanks to all who made this year’s event possible.

Keloose has announced its dates for the 2024 festival – AUGUST 16-18, 2024.

Watch the Facebook page for updates.