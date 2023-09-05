Four gold on final day of national championships for Cheema athletes

DARTMOUTH: It was a “Gold Rush” for Waverley’s Cheema Aquatic Club on the final day of the Canoe Kayak Canadian national championships on Saturday Sept. 2.

Athletes from Cheema brought home multiple medals, including four gold medals, and the national Burgee title for PaddleAll competition.

The championships took place since Wednesday on Lake Banook in Dartmouth.

Cheema finished sixth overall in the Burgee title hunt for the regular events.

(Cheema image)

Matthew Casey and Adam Rizwan canoed to a gold medal on the final day.

They earned the medal in the Unified ICF K2, 200-metre race.

It was Casey’s second medal of the championship.

In the B Final of the K2 Unified Open race, it was another top finish for two Cheema athletes.

Sarah Hughes and teammate Sarah Leger crossed the finish ahead of the other competitors.

That result saw them claim a gold for Cheema.

No medals are awarded for B Finals, but they finished first.

The foursome of Claire Naugler; Megan Gallhue; Sam Landry; and Shane MacMillan added to the Cheema gold rush.

They took home the top spot in the women’s K4, 500-metre race.

The four are in the photo that is the main photo for this story.

As they accepted the golds and trophy for their accomplishment, the smiling faces on each girl showed how happy they were at the result.

(Cheema image)

Ashley Thomas won another gold at the championship.

She continued to show why she’s great at what she does.

Thomas grabbed gold in the PaddleAll Touring K1, 200-metre race.

(Cheema photo)

The PaddleAll team from Cheema were named top in Canada.

The teams results int he PaddleAll competition was better than the rest of the country so they were named National Champions with the PaddleAll Burgee.

Congrats to all the team members for this result.

(Cheema image)

Matthew Casey added to his medal hardware later in the day.

He took home bronze in the PaddleAll ICF K1, 200-Metre race.

Well done Matt.

(Cheema image)

The U16 team of Brady Campbell, Evan Deal, Alec MacAulay, and Cameron Hall showed they were the tops in Canada.

The four earned gold in the U16 C4, 1,000-metre race.

It allowed Hall and Deal to have multiple medals at the championships.

Cheema took silver and bronze in the C2, 1,000-metre race.

Anya Cozens and Elle MacKenzie nabbed silver.

The team of Ella Cozens and Emmerson Eisener won bronze.

Not to be outdone, a third Cheema team was just off the podium in fourth place – Megan McFeters and Marcy Meisner.

There was no photo of the silver and bronze medal teams provided.

The U16 women’s C15 bronze medal winning team. (Cheema image)

Cheema’s U16 women’s team took home bronze.

They earned the medal in the C15, 500 metre race.

They were led by many of the younger girls on the team as mentioned in the photo above.