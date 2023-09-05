RCMP charge man for operating unlicensed vape shop

WEST HANTS: RCMP from West Hants District’s General Investigative Section has charged a man who was operating an unlicensed vape shop, targeting youth, in Windsor.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said on August 31 as part of an ongoing investigation relating to an unlicensed vape shop targeting youth in the community of Windsor, the West Hants District RCMP General Investigative Section executed a search warrant at “The Half Pipe”, a store in the mall on Water Street.

The owner, a 19-year-old Windsor man, was safely arrested in the store.

“During the search, officers located and, seized, nicotine and cannabis vaping products, a prohibited weapon, and cash,” said Cpl. Marshall.

Zachary Timothy McPhee, 19, has been charged with a number of offences including, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution, Distributing Vaping Products and Selling or Offering for Sale Flavoured Tobacco.

McPhee was released on conditions and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on December 12.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being assisted by the West Hants District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the Nova Scotia Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the West Hants District RCMP General Investigation Section at 902-798-2207.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2023-1211328