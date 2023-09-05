Tri County Rangers capture U-11 A Tier 1 provincial banner

HANTS NORTH: Great defensive play all weekend was a key factor in the Tri County Rangers capturing the Under-11 A Tier provincial banner.

The tournament was played at Findley Park in North Noel Road. It is home of the Hants North Jays and their baseball program.

The Baseball Nova Scotia championship was held over the Labour Day weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tri County went 2-1 in round robin play with their only loss being the tournament opener against Hants North.

The Rangers picked up 11-2 and 8-0 wins over Yarmouth and Kentville respectively.

Hants North was also 2-1, with wins of 2-1 over Tri County and 12-11 over Kentville. Their only loss was 8-7 to Yarmouth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the semi-final, The Rangers faced Mira Road and picked up a 9-1 win.

Hants North eked out a 7-5 win over Truro to advance to the final.

During the championship game, Tavis MacDonald pitched five full innings before Ethan Layne took over for the last couple of outs in the bottom of the sixth in the 13-5 win.

Tri County has players from the LWF Baseball Association on its roster.

The Laker News was proud to be a supporter of the Rangers U-11 A team.