NORTH NOEL ROAD: The Hants North Jays are silver medallists.

The Jays finished second in the Baseball Nova Scotia U-11 A Tier provincial championship on Sunday, losing in the final. Tri County came away with the championship banner.

The tournament was played at Findley Park in North Noel Road.

We want to congratulate the players and coaching staff on the Jays for a great season of ball and your provincial silver.