Nail biter: Nationals hold on to capture U13 A provincial title

WINDSOR JUNCTION: If you checkout the fingernails on some of the parents of the East Hants Nationals U-13 A players and the players/coaches, you may find there’s not much left. And for good reason.

The Nationals almost squandered a 10-run lead in the Baseball Nova Scotia Under-13 A Tier 1 provincial final against Tri County Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Fortunately, they were able to hold steady and come away with the 14-10 victory.

The championship culminated three days of great ball action between the four teams vying for the banner at the big field at the Windsor Junction Community Centre. East Hants, Sydney Mines, Kentville, and host Tri County participated.

Into the sixth inning, the Nationals held a 14-4 lead over the Rangers.

But in the sixth, the bats came alive for Tri County, and they made the game interesting – causing a bit of stress for the coaching staff and parents of the National players.

Emmett Belanger threw two innings and Callum Connor did the rest of the game for the Nationals, carrying them to the victory.

The Nationals managed their pitching staff well throughout the weekend, which helped play a key role in the successful championship final.

Nash Neufeld had a great weekend behind the plate with some highlight catching.

For East Hants, Rylan Cooper and Simon Day were named MVP’s of the tournament.