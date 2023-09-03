New floating docks at Lake Banook makes for better experience

From a press release

DARTMOUTH: The MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour announced the federal government has provided almost $250,000 to help improve the boardwalk, and add new floating docks at Lake Bnaook.

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, announced a combined, non-repayable investment of

$242,144 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Canoe ’22 Society and for Halifax Regional Municipality.

A contribution of $92,144 allowed the Canoe ’22 Society to replace four deteriorating floating dock systems at the Atlantic Division Canoe Kayak Canada (ADCKC) Lake Banook facilities with new, safer, more accessible systems. The Society also installed two new dock systems to accommodate more canoes and kayaks.

A contribution of $150,000 allowed the Halifax Regional Municipality to repair and replace several sections of the Lake Banook boardwalk, making the popular outdoor space safer and more accessible to visitors and patrons.

These upgrades enabled the Lake Banook facilities to host major sporting events like last year’s ICF Championships, and this summer’s North American Indigenous Games (NAIG). The improvements will help bring more world-class paddling events to Dartmouth, attracting athletes, coaches, families, and fans from around the world.

Quotes

“Being known as the ‘City of Lakes’ is such an advantage for Dartmouth. With these upgrades, Lake Banook is the whole package: a world-class sports destination bringing athletes and spectators from around the world, and an accessible space, where all community members can stay healthy and active.”

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister

responsible for ACOA

An athlete carries their kayak to one of the new floating docks. (Submitted photo)

“When you’re from Dartmouth, people don’t ask you if you paddle, they ask you where you paddle.

“With the incredible success of Canoe ‘22 and the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG 2023), to kids paddling in their first regattas for non-profit paddling clubs on beautiful Lake Banook — the canoe kayak facilities and boardwalk on the lake are so important to Dartmouth.

“The support we’ve delivered will ensure that future international events are as successful and exciting, while ensuring safer recreational spaces for our community to enjoy.”

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament

for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

“Lake Banook is essential to Dartmouth’s character and pride of place. This welcome investment further develops this remarkable natural venue for local and international paddlers and rowers and all who enjoy Lake Banook.”

Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

“Canoe ‘22 was a huge success and was the most accessible world championship ever because of the support by the federal government to upgrade the dock system at Lake Banook.

“The new docking system allows all competitors to have the same access to the racecourse.

“Canoe ’22 thanks the Government of Canada for their ongoing support of all canoe and kayak athletes.”

– Stephen Gallant, Vice Chair of the Canoe ’22 Society