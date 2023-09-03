DARTMOUTH: The medal haul at the Canoe Kayak Canadian national championships continued to climb on Friday for Cheema Aquatic Club, thanks to six medals from its athletes.

The athletes took home a gold; two silver; and two bronze medals in competition against the best from across Canada.

It was another day of great racing from everyone with plenty of success coming in Cheema athletes own backyard at Lake Banook in Dartmouth.

Three of the medals came in PaddleAll competitions.

The medal haul on this day started with gold from Ashley Thomas (main photo of story).

Thomas won gold in the PaddleAll K1, 200-Metre race.

It was her first of a pair of medals on this day.

(Cheema image)

It was a silver for these two athletes.

Megan Gallahue and Ella Taylor performed a great race, and settled for silver.

They competed in the U-18 Women’s K2, 200-Metre race.

(Cheema image)

Cameron Hall added to his national championship medal hardware on Friday.

Hall teamed with Evan Deal to grab silver on Lake Banook.

The two came across the line in second place in the U16 Men’s C2, 1,000-metre race.

(Cheema image)

A second medal was ins tore for Ashley Thomas, this time silver.

After winning gold earlier in the day, Thomas teamed with fellow Cheema PaddleAll athlete Xavier Tyler for second place finish.

The two got silver in the K2, 200-metre race.

(Cheema image)

After winning gold at the worlds, Matthew Casey continued his medal winnings at Lake Banook.

In the K1, 200-metre race, Casey, of Fall River, nabbed a bronze medal finish.

Way to go Matt!!

A Bronze medal for these four. (Cheema image)

To cap off the medal haul on Friday, four U16 ladies crossed the finish line as the third best in Canada.

Marcy Meisner; Ella Cozens; Elle MacKenzie; and Anya Cozens canoed to bronze in the C4, 1,000-metre race.

It was the groups second medal they won of the championship. Well done ladies!!! Great result.

Action continued on Saturday, the final day.

The final results story of that will be posted on Sunday/Monday as we’re travelling to PEI on Sunday. .