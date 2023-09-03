WINDSOR JUNCTION: Two rivals will meet Sunday morning to determine the second team in the Under-13 A provincial championship final.

The Baseball Nova Scotia provincials are taking place at the lower big field at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

Host Tri County Rangers have squeaked into the final and will face the winner of a semi-final on Sunday morning between Sydney Mines Ramblers and East Hants Nationals.

Kentville was the fourth team in the provincials, but their record wasn’t good enough to see them advance.

The Nationals shortstop stays close to the Sydney player. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

On a very sunny and warm Saturday, The Laker News stopped in to check out some of the action and we thought it was Tri County playing.

The game we actually caught was very entertaining and back and forth between the Ramblers and the Nationals.

There was also a questionable call that the umpires missed, but the first base coach for Sydney Mines made them aware.

While the umpires never saw it themselves, they agreed after a short conversation and the baserunner moved from first to second. East Hants coaches questioned the call but didn’t get it reversed.

It seemed to be a catalysts for the Ramblers as they scored a couple runs afterwards.

The Sydney player watches as the Nationals pitcher dishes to the plate. (Healey photo)

Sydney Mines’ pitcher throws heat. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the field, the shortstop for the Ramblers made a diving snag that prevented a two-out rally by the Nationals from gaining momentum in the fifth inning, and that helped power his squad to the victory.

The Nationals got behind 2-1 to the Ramblers, and then they got out to a 5-3 victory. In the end, Sydney Mines won by two runs, 8-6.

The Ramblers didn’t get time to saviour this win as they were right back on the field against the Rangers. And it showed.

Tri County earned the bye to the championship by their 15-2 victory over Sydney Mines.

The East Hants pitcher hurls towards the plate. (Healey photo)

This batter has his eyes on the ball and times his swing for contact. (Healey photo)

The East Hants National reliever came on ready to keep the game close. (Healey photo)

The runner for Sydney Mines steals third. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the semi-final on Sunday morning, Sydney Mines will battle East Hants with the Nationals looking for revenge and a ticket to the final.

The winner will play Tri County in the championship.

Both games are at the WJCC field.

The championship game is tentatively scheduled for 11:30 a.m. we were told.