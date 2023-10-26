WAVERLEY: Residents had the opportunity to check out what the grid-scale battery project Nova Scotia Power (NSP) is proposing to build near Spider Lake subdivision in Waverley would look like.

At the public open house, which ran for five hours on Oct. 18 at the Waverley Legion, residents came in and got to have a look at information boards about its design and ask questions to officials from N.S. Power on hand.

The proposed grid-scale battery project is a transmission asset that would support the maintenance of a reliable grid with energy storage in the form of lithium-ion batteries.

Grid-scale batteries are also able to provide quick response and can provide other grid services such as frequency and voltage support.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Grid-scale battery projects, like the ones they are proposing, are an important part of N.S. Power’s clean energy transition, Susan Smith Stakeholder Lead with N.S. Power said in a previous interview with The Laker News.

“They play a crucial role in storing renewable energy when there is a surplus and releasing it to the grid when needed,” she said.

At the open house, early on there was a good, steady stream of people curious about what it was all about coming in to the Waverley Legion.

“We’re very pleased with the event today,” said Smith on Oct. 18 at the Legion. “We have a lot of community members coming out and just interested in what this is all about .

“They’re asking us about what purpose they (grid-scale batteries) serve, how they get us to 20230 and our environmental goals and closing coal and reaching 80 per cent renewables.”

The crowd was steady at the open house in Waverley. This was what it was like just about half an hour into the early afternoon event. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

She said most folks were appreciative of the open house happening.

“Some folks were appreciative of the information being shared early,” she said.

Smith said more information can be found out by people signing up for the newsletter which will provide updates as it progresses. That can be done so by going to the website www.nspower.ca/clean.

She spoke of the next step in the process.

“These are proposed projects, so they will have to go for approval with the UARB,” said Smith. “That’s the next step, and if we do get approval we’re ready to continue to engage with the community and keep them up to date as possible.”

She said there are two other grid-scale battery project locations being looked at – in Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley.