From the Cruiser – Oct. 24, 2023

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers from East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following is a highlighted call as provided by RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

STOLEN TRAILER

East Hants RCMP received a complaint Oct. 19 that someone had their side by side and homemade utility trailer stolen from an address on Norman Lake Road in Mount Uniacke sometime overnight.

The side by side is described as a black and red 2023 Polaris Razor and the trailer is black in colour. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Colchester County man wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of joseph Hill, 38, of Colchester County.

Joseph Hill was charged with theft under $5,000 back in August of 2022 after an incident in Elmsdale but failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Joseph Hill.

Anyone who sees Joseph Hill is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

