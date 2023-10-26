Fall River’s Bell heading back to SJHL North Stars

NORTH BATTLEFORD, SASK.: Kian Bell is heading back to a place that was good to him last year.

Bell, waived by the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings after a short eight game stint there on Oct. 24, is heading back to a place familiar to him, and where he had a lot of success in the 2022-2023 season.

The Battlefords North Stars announced they had signed the Fall River product for the remainder of the 2023-2024 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League campaign.

The SJHL is Junior A hockey, like the Maritime Hockey League.

Last season with the Stars, Bell’s play earned him the SJHL Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer, and Player of the Year honours.

He recorded 54 goals and 102 points with the North Stars, while adding 16 goals and 25 points leading the team to the 2023 Canterra Seeds Cup championship.

Bell told Martin Martinson of battlefordNOW he’s looking forward to the opportunity ahead to return to the Battlefords to cap off his junior hockey career as a 20-year-old this season.

“I’m super pumped and it was a really good feeling to get back in the rink and see some of the new faces and get to be around the guys from the championship team last year,” said Bell.

“I think it’s a great mix and I’m really looking forward to it.”

He is expected in the lineup on Oct. 26 when the North Stars next play.

Head coach and general manager of the North Stars, Brayden Klimosko was all smiles when asked by Martinson about getting the dynamic winger back in the lineup.

“He’s going to be a huge boost all around and the guys are excited to have him, so we’re definitely welcoming him in with open arms,” said Klimosko.