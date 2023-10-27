Dean man faces slew of assault-related charges after incident

ELMSDALE: A 20-year-old Dean man has been arrested following an incident where he assaulted another person on Oct. 24 in Elmsdale.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said police responded to a call near the Elmsdale Sobeys.

“The caller reported that a man known to him had just assaulted him and tried to strike him and another person with his car before fleeing the scene,” said Const. Burns.

He said there were no serious injuries sustained.

Const. Burns said the suspect was arrested without incident on Oct. 25.

Benjamin Bowser, 20, of Dean is currently in custody.

He is facing charges of assault; two counts of assault with a weapon; two counts of uttering threats; and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking.