Beaver Bank man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

BEAVER BANK: Halifax District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man in relation to an assault from September 2023 in Beaver Bank.

Logan Cameron Saucier, 23, from Beaver Bank, is charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon (two counts), Uttering Threats, and Failure to Comply with Probation Order (two counts).

Police have made several attempts to locate Saucier, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Investigators believe Saucier could be travelling in a 4-door Honda Civic.

Anyone who sees Logan Cameron Saucier is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 23-119143