Community East Hants

RONA Inc. acquires five stores, including Elmsdale, direct delivery centre in Atlantic Canada

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ByPat Healey

July 21, 2026 , , , , ,
RONA Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: RONA inc., one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing over 425 corporate and affiliated stores, has acquired a direct delivery centre and five stores from RONA Atlantic Ltd in Atlantic Canada.

With this transaction, the retailer aims to ensure the longevity and pursue the growth of the RONA Halifax, RONA Elmsdale, RONA Tantallon, RONA Moncton and RONA Charlottetown stores.

The acquistions also includes the Windmill Road direct delivery centre.

This transaction will benefit all stakeholders involved and will contribute to the success of these five stores and the direct delivery centre.

It will also allow customers to keep enjoying the same expert service and wide range of products as always.

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ByPat Healey

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RONA Inc. acquires five stores, including Elmsdale, direct delivery centre in Atlantic Canada

July 21, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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