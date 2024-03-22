Rookie PN World Cup season ends on high note for Emma Archibald

OTTAWA, ONT./FALL RIVER: Emma Archibald left a very good first impression.

Archibald, a Lockview High alum, just wrapped up her inaugural season on the Para Nordic World Cup with her Nordiq Canada teammates.

She finished it off with some great racing at the Para Nordic World Cup finals in Prince George, B.C. last week.

Archibald club team is Scotia XC which is based out of the Oakfield Golf Course.

ADVERTISEMENT:

With the results all tallied, Archibald secured third spot overall in the Para Nordic Women’s standings on the World Cup.

That was an impressive feat in her rookie campaign.

She said it was definitely a season of learning.

“There were many lessons gained from techniques, racing tactics, and testing physical and mental limits,” Archibald said.

Emma Archibald of Fall River (far right) came home third overall in the Para Nordic World Cup season, her rookie campaign. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

She was thrilled with the result she achieved and said it couldn’t have been done without her Nordiq Canada and uOttawa Nordiq teammates.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff, wax support, and teammates,” she said.

What was the best part besides competing around the world?

“”It had to be meeting many inspiring athletes and having endless support from friends, family, and teams back home here in Canada.”