LOWER SACKVILLE: Tune in on July 1 as The Laker News, in partnership with Dagley Media provides a livestream of the Community Days Canada Day Parade in Lower Sackville.

The parade is organized by the Sackville Community Development Association (SCDA).

The livestream, presented by Jessy’s Pizza Lower Sackville, will be livestreamed at the following website:

https://canadaday2025.thelakernews.com/

ADVERTISEMENT:

The parade starts at 9 a.m., and will proceed from Downsview Plaza along Sackville Drive to the Rock Church in Lower Sackville.

Floats from local groups and businesses are expected to take part in the Community Days Canada Day Parade.

The livestream will be hosted by Pat Healey from the Laker News with singer Madison Watts as his co-host for the broadcast.

Video production is being done by Dagley Media and The Laker News.