Business Excellence Awards nominations opening soon

(Pexels.com photo)

EAST HANTS: Get ready East Hants businesses, it’s almost that time of the year.

Nominations for the 2025 Business Excellence Awards are opening soon.

This is your chance to shine a light on the incredible local businesses making a difference in East Hants.

Know a business that deserves recognition.

From customer service stars to innovative leaders, we have 11 categories to celebrate every type of success.

Keep an eye out for details on how to nominate! Let’s celebrate East Hants’ best from JUNE 30 – JULY 11.