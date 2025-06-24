Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP officers responded to 155 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP.

SHOPLIFTING IN ELMSDALE

Police responded to a shoplifter who had just fled from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Officers found the suspect and recovered the stolen items. Officers arrested the suspect.

The suspect is facing three other counts of Theft Under $5000 and five counts of Fail Comply with Probation Order.

File # 2025879672

UNRESPONSIVE MAN IN VEHICLE

Officers with the Enfield detachment responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

Upon finding him, police confirmed his well being and began an impaired driving investigation.

The driver resisted and spat at officers.

He was then charged with two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer, Obstruction, and Failure to comply with demand (Failure to provide a breath sample).

File #2025881894.

OTHER INCIDENTS:

Police issued 21 summary offence tickets.

RCMP attended to 14 motor vehicle collision during the past week.

Residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

East Hants Most Wanted:

This week, East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Dangulo Thompson.

He is wanted for a Breach of a Conditional Sentence Order.

Anyone with information can contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), send a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

