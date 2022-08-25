CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: A Fall River girl helped Nova Scotia’s U-16 girls flag football team to a championship in the sport recently.

On Aug. 12-14, the Eastern Canadian championships in girls flag football was held at the UPEI fields in Charlottetown.

Team Nova Scotia A, which included Brooke Sanford of Fall River, went undefeated in the Easterns, and finished a perfect 8-0, winning the gold medal.

N.S. had a second team, N.S. Team B, in the event as well.

Sanford is a Grade 10 student at Lockview High and was the only local on the squad, which is made up of players primarily from Cole Harbour, Bedford, and Halifax.

The championship featured some strong provincial squads from P.E.I., Quebec, and Ontario, all of whom lost to Team N.S. A.