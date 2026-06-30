Saturday paid on-street parking in Halifax and Dartmouth downtown zones begins July 18

The map showing the parking zones where on street parking will now cost you on Saturdays in Halifax and Dartmouth. (HRM photo)

HALIFAX/DARTMOUTH: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents and visitors that beginning Saturday, July 18, 2026, paid on-street parking will be in effect on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Halifax (parking zones B and C) and Downtown Dartmouth (parking zone H).

As with parking on weekdays, once parked, drivers must start a parking session at a pay station or through the HotSpot app, including parking sessions lasting less than one hour.

The first hour is free, followed by a flat rate of $2 per hour.

Parking regulations will be enforced during paid hours on Saturdays, and vehicles without a registered parking session may receive a ticket, regardless of length of stay.

With more than 600 parking signs across zones B, C and H, municipal staff will be updating signage between June 29 and July 18 to reflect paid Saturday parking.

All signs are expected to be in place by the time the change comes into effect. Until July 18, drivers will not be required to register or pay for parking in these areas on Saturdays.

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Introducing paid on-street parking on Saturdays in these areas is part of Regional Council’s direction through the 2026/27 municipal budget.

The change is intended to help manage high weekend demand, encourage turnover of parking spaces and improve access to short-term parking. This will make it easier for residents, visitors and customers to access nearby shops, services and destinations.

This approach supports a fair, user-pay model for managing on-street parking, contributes to a vibrant and accessible downtown, and helps sustain municipal services.

It also aligns with the Moving Better, Enabling Prosperity and Responsible Administration priorities outlined in the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan by improving transportation efficiency, enhancing access to downtown businesses and supporting a fair, user-pay approach to managing a shared public asset.

More information, including maps and payment options, is available at halifax.ca/street-parking or by calling 311.