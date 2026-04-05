Scholarship brings relief, opportunity for Lockview’s Madelyn Hanlon

Madelyn Hanlon has been awarded a $48,000 scholarship ($12,000 per the four years of her post-secondary course) from Dalhousie University. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: For Fall River’s Madelyn Hanlon, a recent email brought more than just good news — it brought relief.

The Lockview High student has been awarded the Chancellor’s Award $48,000 scholarship to attend Dalhousie University, valued at $12,000 per year over four years. The award will cover most of her university expenses and ease a financial burden that weighs on many students heading into post-secondary education.

“It’s amazing,” Hanlon said during an interview on Saturday afternoon at Fall River Tim Hortons.

“It takes such a huge weight off. The cost of school is always a worry, so for that to not be such an issue anymore—it’s so important.”

Hanlon plans to study political science, with a minor in security studies, as she looks toward a future in international relations or diplomacy. Her passion for the field grew naturally from a long-standing interest in history, particularly the Cold War era, and a desire to better understand the world around her.

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The scholarship didn’t come without effort.

As part of the application process, Hanlon submitted a detailed list of her leadership and community involvement, along with an essay reflecting on personal growth.

She wrote about stepping outside her comfort zone through her involvement in cadets, an experience she credits with shaping her leadership skills and confidence.

A member of 865 Dartmouth Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadets, Hanlon says the program played a key role in her development.

“I’m not sure what I’d be doing right now without cadets,” she said.

“It’s really helped guide my skills and my personality.”

At school, she has also been a resolute member of the AV team since Grade 9, helping organize and run events behind the scenes—another example of her commitment to contributing to her community.

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The moment she learned she had received the scholarship is one she won’t forget.

After noticing an update to her application status, Hanlon cautiously opened the email—unsure of what to expect.

“I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” she said. “But when I saw it, I was like, ‘Holy cow!’”

She immediately shared the news with her dad at home before calling her mom at work. The reaction was pure excitement.

“We were all just so stoked.”

While she’s kept the news low-key among friends so far, her family has been overjoyed and proud of her accomplishment.

Beyond the financial relief, Hanlon said the scholarship represents validation for years of hard work.

“I’ve put a lot of effort into my grades and being involved,” she said.

“To have that pay off so I can focus on what I enjoy without worrying as much about money. It means everything.”

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Choosing to attend Dalhousie also means she can stay close to home in Fall River, something she sees as another major benefit.

“It’s awesome to be able to live at home, stay close to my family, and still go to school,” she said.

As she prepares for the next chapter, Hanlon is quick to credit her support system.

“My family has been such a huge help,” she said.

“Having that encouragement makes a big difference.”

With financial stress eased and a clear path ahead, the future is looking bright for this Fall River student.