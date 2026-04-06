Dice, Dragons, and big smiles: Stewiacke Library gets a boost from Dicefell

The Stewiacke library’s young Dungeons & Dragons players were treated to an incredible donation of tabletop gaming supplies—everything from dice and damage counters to a full tabletop dungeon setup, campaign materials, and even a Star Trek-themed role-playing game. (Submitted photo)

STEWIACKE: What started as a simple social media post turned into an unforgettable day of generosity, imagination, and community spirit at the Stewiacke Library.

Thanks to the team behind Dicefell Tournament, the library’s young Dungeons & Dragons players were treated to an incredible donation of tabletop gaming supplies—everything from dice and damage counters to a full tabletop dungeon setup, campaign materials, and even a Star Trek-themed role-playing game.

Brandi Harvey of the Stewiacke Library said the impact was immediate.

“We had The Dicefell Tournament in, and they set the kids up with more than we could have imagined,” she said.

“Honestly, there was so much, I can’t even name it all.”

The donation came after Harvey spotted a giveaway post online and helped bring the opportunity to the local group.

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With no dedicated funding available for the library’s D&D program, the contribution couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This was such a huge boost for the kids,” she added.

Beyond the supplies, the day was also about recognizing the young leaders helping grow the game locally.

The students in the group at the Library. (Submitted photo)

Rebecca Melanson and Mike Melanson of Shubenacadie were highlighted for their efforts teaching younger players and helping run the games.

Rebecca’s reaction captured the excitement of the moment: “I’m internally screaming!”

Both were described as grateful and eager to use the new materials—not just for their own campaigns, but to share with another D&D group they’re involved with.

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Representatives from Dicefell, Daniel and Melanie, spoke about their mission to keep tabletop gaming accessible to everyone. Their goal is simple: remove barriers so more young people can experience the creativity, teamwork, and fun that comes with games like Dungeons & Dragons.

Library staff and leadership were also on hand for the special visit, including CEO Jeff Mercer, along with Manager Denise and Assistant Manager Sharmon.

For Harvey, the day was a perfect example of what can happen when community connections come together.

“It’s amazing what can happen when people share a common goal,” she said.

“This is going to make a real difference for these kids.”