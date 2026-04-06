Halifax Water provides update on Customer Connect privacy incident

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Halifax Water is providing this update on the cyber security incident affecting the Customer Connect Portal.

Transparency is a core commitment for Halifax Water, which means communicating with customers even when the investigation is still underway, and confirmed information remains limited. We will share confirmed findings as soon as possible.

Halifax Water has engaged an independent cyber security firm to conduct a thorough assessment of the Customer Connect Portal incident.

The Customer Connect Portal is built on a third-party platform and is managed by a service provider contracted to Halifax Water.

The assessment is complex and must be carried out carefully. This takes time to complete responsibly.

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The Customer Connect portal remains offline as a precaution while the investigation continues and required safeguards are confirmed.

We recognize this is a disruption and appreciate customers’ patience.

The independent cyber security firm has not yet confirmed the full scope of the information that may have been accessed or the number of customers affected.

However, we can confirm that there is no indication that customer financial or banking information was accessed.

Halifax Water’s core water and wastewater services continue to operate normally and are not affected by this incident.

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Customers should be aware that scammers sometimes exploit incidents like this. Halifax Water will not contact customers to request personal or financial information in connection with this incident.

If you receive an unsolicited call, email, or text claiming to be from Halifax Water about this matter, do not respond and report it to us directly at 902- 420-9287.

Customers will receive their bills by mail while the Customer Connect portal is offline.

Halifax Water will provide a further update when the investigation yields confirmed findings. We are coordinating with HRM Access and Privacy and will take appropriate steps, including customer notifications, as required.

We are committed to completing this process responsibly and to keeping customers informed.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902- 420-9287.