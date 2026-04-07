Together We Brew NS Beerfest is back this weekend in Halifax

Together We Brew Beerfest is on this Saturday in Halifax. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: A popular beerfest event is back this weekend in Halifax.

Together We Brew has announced it will take place on April 11, running from 1 to 9:30 p.m.

It will be held at The Westin Nova Scotia in Halifax.

If you’re tradition is to kickoff Spring with Beerfest at some of your fav local brews, then you should get your tickets now.

Tickets are available at: https://nscraftbeer.ca/

Among the local brews scheduled to take part (as per the event Facebook page) include:

Gahan Brewing;Garrison Brewing Co.; Good Robot Brewing; Great Roads Brewing; Nine Locks Brewing; Party Time Brewing; Propeller Brewing Co.; Saltbox Brewing; Annapolis Brewing Co.; Big Spruce Brewing; Breton Brewing; Brig and Barq Brewing; Burnside Brewing Co.; Church Brewing; Coldstream Brewing; Schoolhouse Brewing; Sober Island Brewing; Stillwell Brewing Co.; Strathlorne HouseBrewing; Tanner & Co. Brewing; Tatamagouche Brewing; and Two Islands Brewing.