The Laker News

News

HRP investigating arson in Bedford

ByPat Healey

Apr 7, 2026 #arson, #Bedford, #Halifax Fire, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

BEDFORD: On April 6 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency responded to a vehicle on fire in a parking lot in the 200-block of Broad Street in Bedford.

It was reported that a man had smashed out a window and thrown something into the vehicle.

The Honda Civic was fully engulfed and two vehicles parked on either side of it caught fire as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File 26-52732

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Pair of impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment overnight

Apr 7, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Premier travels to Calgary to promote energy opportunities

Apr 7, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Together We Brew NS Beerfest is back this weekend in Halifax

Apr 7, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Pair of impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment overnight

April 7, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Premier travels to Calgary to promote energy opportunities

April 7, 2026 Pat Healey
News

HRP investigating arson in Bedford

April 7, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Together We Brew NS Beerfest is back this weekend in Halifax

April 7, 2026 Pat Healey