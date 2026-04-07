HRP investigating arson in Bedford

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

BEDFORD: On April 6 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency responded to a vehicle on fire in a parking lot in the 200-block of Broad Street in Bedford.

It was reported that a man had smashed out a window and thrown something into the vehicle.

The Honda Civic was fully engulfed and two vehicles parked on either side of it caught fire as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File 26-52732