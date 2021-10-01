FALL RIVER: A teacher at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River has been charged with alleged sexual offences.

Justin Ronald Singh Crozier, 30, of Eastern Passage was arrested Sept. 28 after an investigation by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Special Victim’s Section.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau did not confirm Crozier’s place of employment.

However, parents of students at the school received a email to them from the schools principal on Thursday night Sept. 30.

In the email, parents are told the school will be looking to secure a qualified teacher to replace Crozier while he is on leave.

“Information like this is concerning and can be especially upsetting for students,” the email to parents said.

The email continued to say that the admin and the school’s guidance counsellor, Ms. Banks, are available to support students.

Crozier had taught Grade 7 math and Grade 8 science/social studies at GPV. He was also a former teacher at Dartmouth High.

The alleged incidents, which involved a minor under 16, is reported to have occurred in Fall River.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) issued a statement to The Laker News on Crozier’s arrest on the allegations.

“We are aware that Justin Crozier, a teacher at Georges P. Vanier, is facing a number of charges,” said Kelly Connors, spokesperson with HRCE on Oct. 1. “These charges are deeply troubling and I can assure you that HRCE takes these matters very seriously.

“The school has notified families that the individual has been placed on leave as the police/RCMP investigate these allegations.”

Crozier has been charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Invitation to Sexual Touching and Luring a Child.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court this morning.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.

File # 21-119360