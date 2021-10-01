Fall River soccer players key Suburban FC U17AAA championship

FALL RIVER: Four Fall River and area soccer players helped pace Suburban FC U17 AAA to the N.S. Soccer League 2021 summer league provincial championship recently.

Mya Archibald; Emma Crowe; Isabel Gonsalves; and goalie Ellie Lancaster all suit up for the squad.

In the recent championship final, Archibald was one of the seven Suburban FC goal scorers in a 7-0 win over United DFC U17AAA.

The final was held Sept. 26 at the Bedford Hammonds Plains All Weather Field.

It was not known who the goalie of record for Suburban was in picking up the shutout.

Jamie Provo scored twice, while singles went to Idara Akpan; Olivia Jack; Katelyn Wilton; and Hannah Vidito.

On the season, Suburban FC never lost a contest going a perfect 13-0 scoring 95 goals while surrendering none.

Game details can be found here – http://nssoccerleague.ca/_element_display/#%2F74698%2FMatchReports%2F101714358%2F9207269.html%3Frnd%3D1632721738238