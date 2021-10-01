ELMSDALE: Half of the 108 calls for service East Hants RCMP responded to this past week (Sept 21-28) were related to traffic or motor vehicle incidents.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said that 15 of the 54 calls were traffic collisions.

“In two of the collisions, drivers were charged for failing to yield,” he said.

He said a review of the calls for service show a large number were the result of aggressive driving.

“As a result, officers with East Hants RCMP will be tasked with a higher degree of pro-active patrol and enforcement along our roadways,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell had a message for all East Hants drivers.

“Motorists are encouraged to take care when operating their vehicles,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Leave in plenty of time to avoid a rush, be curious to other drivers, obey the rules of the road, and encourage others to do the same.”