Shoplifting incident reported at Enfield hardware store

ENFIELD: Close to $1,000 in power tools was stolen from Payzant’s Home Hardware in Enfield.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, police were called to a shoplifting incident at a retail business in Enfield on Nov. 20.

“An unidentified man entered the store and left with an assortment of power tools at a retail value of between $600-700,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the male suspect is described as bald, wearing face mask, black puffy winter jacket, black pants, black and white sneakers.

S/Sgt. Bushell said he was seen leaving the area in a black Honda Civic with no plate attached.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).