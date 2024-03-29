Showcase Applications open for Nova Scotia Music Week 2024

WOLFVILLE: For the first time in the event’s history, Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) will take place in Wolfville/Mtapan from November 7-10, 2024. Music Nova Scotia is excited to invite artists and performers of all genres from across Nova Scotia to apply to play at #NSMW2024.

Showcase applications to play at NSMW 2024 are open now until Thursday, April 11, at 11:59 pm AT.

The application fee is $25.

Please review the NSMW Showcase Manual before submitting your application.

The 2024 Showcase Manual includes full eligibility requirements and can be found here.

You must be a member of Music Nova Scotia in good standing to apply.

If your membership is not up to date by the deadline to apply, your submission will not be considered eligible. To renew or create a new membership, click here.

Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Premier Partners for helping make this year’s event possible:

FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters, the Province of Nova Scotia, the Town of Wolfville, Acadia University, Labatt, and Support4Culture.