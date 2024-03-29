LANTZ: RCMP continue to investigate a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on a rainy March 27.
Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to the call in Lantz around 9:30 p.m. on Hwy 2 and Hwy 277.
“Upon arrival, officers that a 39-year-old man from Shubenacadie had been struck in the roadway,” said Const. Burns.
ADVERTISEMENT:
“The vehicle was turning from Hwy 2 on to Hwy 277.”
Const. Burns said the man was treated on scene by Lantz Fire Department members.
He was transported to the hospital via EHS to be treated for a laceration to his face.
He said the investigation continues into the incident.