LANTZ: RCMP continue to investigate a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on a rainy March 27.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said officers responded to the call in Lantz around 9:30 p.m. on Hwy 2 and Hwy 277.

“Upon arrival, officers that a 39-year-old man from Shubenacadie had been struck in the roadway,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The vehicle was turning from Hwy 2 on to Hwy 277.”

Const. Burns said the man was treated on scene by Lantz Fire Department members.

He was transported to the hospital via EHS to be treated for a laceration to his face.

He said the investigation continues into the incident.