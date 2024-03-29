Whistle set to blow on U16 AAA provincials as Kings hockey hosts

LOWER SACKVILLE: The whistle will blow to begin the season-ending N.S. U-16 AAA Hockey League provincial championships this morning (March 29).

The championship will be held March 29-March 31 at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

Kings Hockey Club, who also play out of East Hants, will be hosting the championships.

It will feature five teams from the league.

The tournament kicks off Friday at 11 am as rivals Basin Armada, the top team in the league, battles the host Kings Hockey.

Basin has players from Wellington; Windsor Junction; and Fall River suiting up with them.

Game two will be Buccs and the Thunder at 1 p.m.

The opening ceremonies will take place at 3 p.m., with action continuing at 4 p.m. as the Armada play the Wildcats.

At 6 p.m. the Thunder will lace up to duke it out with the Kings Hockey Club, who have players from Enfield, Lantz, Elmsdale, Beaver Bank and Windsor Junction on their roster.

Ending day one of the championship will be an 8 p.m. puck drop between the Wildcats and Buccs.

Action continues on Saturday March 30 with puck drops at 9, 11, 2, 4, and 6 p.m.

An U-13 AAA Shootout competition will happen at 1 p.m.

The championship will take place at 9 a.m. on March 31.

Follow the league website for game updates at: https://nsu16aaahl.ca/index.php