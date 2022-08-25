Shubenacadie woman facing impaired driving charges

SHUBENACADIE: A 31-year-old woman from Shubenacadie learned that she should wait a little longer to get behind the wheel after drinking the night before.

East Hants RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 215 near Shubenacadie on Aug. 22.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the caller reported seeing the vehicle lose control while negotiating a turn, leaving the road, and flipping onto its roof.

The caller then observed a lone female exit the vehicle, he said.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police determined alcohol was a causal factor and gave the driver a road side screening test which she failed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the detachment where samples of her breath were obtained.

The samples indicated she was well over twice the legal limit.

Police were informed by the woman that she was drinking the night before and had her last drink before 10 p.m.

“This is a sober reminder that “sleeping it off” is not an effective way to guarantee you are safe to drive,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the average human body can only process one oz of alcohol per hour (one shot, one small glass of wine, one beer).

“Depending on the amount consumed, it could take a significant amount of time to regain full sobriety,” he said.