PHOTOS: Plenty of fun had at Keloose Kids Day

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The first full Keloose in two years saw almost 800 people come out to the fun on Kids Day at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

It all began with a great turnout for the Kids Day parade, which was led by co-parade marshalls Theresa Meuse, Mi’kmaq Cultural Educator, and Waverley’s Julia Konigshofer, who won gold recently at the Legion track nationals in Javelin and played with Team Canada in a friendly with USA in baseball.

Members of the Youth Leadership team from the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre (HRM Rec) were on hand to help decorate bicycles and wagons, blow up balloons, and face paint kids faces at the Fall River School of Performing Arts, the parade starting point.

The Kids Day included bouncy castles; a dunk tank; HRM Station 45 Fall River with their Quint and Tanker giving kids tours of the fire trucks and showing their gear; a free BBQ; the WJCC canteen was open; camp counsellors from the WJCC helped out manning the games; a dunk tank; Cultural Educator Theresa Meuse from Windsor Junction (and a helper) were on hand.

She came back on Aug. 20 to do a water circle, which included several volunteers from the crowd.

As seen by the smiling faces of many, all the hard work by the team of about 10 on the committee was worth it.

A pre-teen and teen dance were also held on Aug. 20.

On Friday, Velcoity performed at the adult dance at the LWF and there was an Outdoor Movie Night at the WJCC.

Plans are already starting towards 2023 as Keloose has been confirmed for Aug. 17-20.