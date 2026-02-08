The Laker News

Snow Days to bring a flurry of winter fun to Lower Sackville Feb. 13-16

ByPat Healey

Feb 8, 2026 #Lower Sackville, #Sackville Business Association, #Sackville Snow Days, #Sackville Snow Nights, #snow days
LOWER SACKVILLE: Prepare for a flurry of winter fun. Sackville Snow Days is back this February long weekend! 

From February 13–16, 2026, the community is invited to come together for another exciting celebration of winter in Sackville.

Look forward to a mix of favourite activities and new surprises, including skating, sledding, swimming, crafts, inflatable bouncy castles, contests, movies.

There will even be a fireworks show to light up the winter sky.

Sackville Snow Days is organized by the Sackville Business Association in collaboration with local organizations, businesses, and dedicated volunteers who help bring this beloved community tradition to life.

“We can’t wait to celebrate another Snow Days with you,” organizers said.

Looking for some evening fun? The party doesn’t stop when the sun goes down! Check out Sackville Snow Nights, the 19+ twist on Snow Days.

From February 13–15, enjoy unique events and signature Snow Nights drinks for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

For the full schedule of events, check out: Sackville Snow Days schedule 

