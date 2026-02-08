Lakelands man one of two impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: A 36-year-old Lakelands man was one of two impaired drivers RCMP caught during proactive patrols on Feb. 5.

Police say that at approximately 10:15 p.m., RCMP Southeast Traffic Services was proactively patrolling the 700 block of Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville, when officers observed a Toyota Tundra leaving a licensed establishment.

A traffic stop was conducted to check the sobriety of the driver.

“The driver provided a breath sample, which registered a fail,” said a spokesperson.

The driver, a 36-year-old man of Lakelands, was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided two additional breath samples registering 90 mg% and 80 mg%.

He was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Earlier in the evening, at approximately 5:40 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 400 block of Arklow Dr.

The officers learned a man and a dog had been inside the vehicle for several hours.

Upon arrival, officers located a Kia Rio with a man in the driver’s seat.

“The man started the vehicle and attempted to leave but was stopped by the officer,” a spokesperson said.

The officer observed signs of impairment and administered a roadside screening device.

Police say the man provided a roadside breath sample, which resulted in a fail.

The man, a 41-year-old from the Halifax area, was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Cole Harbour RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples registering 340 mg% and 360 mg%.

Due to his high blood-alcohol readings, EHS was called to provide medical assistance and transported the man to hospital for further treatment.

He was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

“Whether a driver blows 90 mg% or 340 mg%, the risks to the public are the same. Any level of impairment reduces reaction time, affects judgment, and increases the likelihood of a collision that can cause serious injury or death,” said Cpl. Mandy Edwards, Public Information Officer, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

“Choosing to drive while impaired puts everyone on the road at risk, and officers will take enforcement action whenever impairment is detected.”

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 26-19943, 26-20158