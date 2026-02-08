The Laker News

News Featured

Crafts in the Park sets date for Spring market

ByPat Healey

Feb 8, 2026 #crafts, #Crafts in the Park, #Fall River, #Fall River Road, #Jamieson Park, #Spring Market
Some participants in the Crafts in the Park from Spring 2025 are pictured. (Dillman photo)

FALL RIVER: Crafters and those who like crafts get out your calendars.

Organizers have announced the date for the 2026 Crafts in the Park Spring Market.

The market will happen on Saturday June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jamieson Park on Fall River Road.

Jamieson Park is located at the corner of Lockview Road and Fall River Road (between Ash Lee Jefferson School and Georges P. Vanier Junior High).

The rain date is set for Sunday June 7.

Watch for more information to be shared closer to the event. We will share those details when sent to us.

 

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Snow Days to bring a flurry of winter fun to Lower Sackville Feb. 13-16

Feb 8, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Lakelands man one of two impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP

Feb 8, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Public access restricted at Laurie Park due to vehicle bridge work

Feb 6, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Snow Days to bring a flurry of winter fun to Lower Sackville Feb. 13-16

February 8, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

LeBlanc earns Goalie of the Month honours in Maritime Major Girls Hockey League

February 8, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Lakelands man one of two impaired drivers nabbed by RCMP

February 8, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Crafts in the Park sets date for Spring market

February 8, 2026 Pat Healey