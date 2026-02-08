Crafts in the Park sets date for Spring market

Some participants in the Crafts in the Park from Spring 2025 are pictured. (Dillman photo)

FALL RIVER: Crafters and those who like crafts get out your calendars.

Organizers have announced the date for the 2026 Crafts in the Park Spring Market.

The market will happen on Saturday June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jamieson Park on Fall River Road.

Jamieson Park is located at the corner of Lockview Road and Fall River Road (between Ash Lee Jefferson School and Georges P. Vanier Junior High).

The rain date is set for Sunday June 7.

Watch for more information to be shared closer to the event. We will share those details when sent to us.