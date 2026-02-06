Public access restricted at Laurie Park due to vehicle bridge work

GRAND LAKE: Public access to Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be restricted from February 9 – 13 for work on the vehicle bridge at the park entrance.
A contractor will be working on the bridge from 8 am – 5 pm daily.
Public access is not permitted while this work is taking place.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to visitors,” the province said in a Facebook post.
Off season use is permitted at Oakfield park, five kilometres away.
More info at: https://parks.novascotia.ca/no-access-laurie-provincial-park