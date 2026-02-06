The Laker News

Public access restricted at Laurie Park due to vehicle bridge work

ByPat Healey

The bridge at Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be getting some upgrades. (Healey photo)

GRAND LAKE: Public access to Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be restricted from February 9 – 13 for work on the vehicle bridge at the park entrance.

A contractor will be working on the bridge from 8 am – 5 pm daily.

Public access is not permitted while this work is taking place.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to visitors,” the province said in a Facebook post.

Off season use is permitted at Oakfield park, five kilometres away.

More info at: https://parks.novascotia.ca/no-access-laurie-provincial-park

By Pat Healey

