Public access restricted at Laurie Park due to vehicle bridge work

The bridge at Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be getting some upgrades. (Healey photo)

GRAND LAKE: Public access to Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be restricted from February 9 – 13 for work on the vehicle bridge at the park entrance.

A contractor will be working on the bridge from 8 am – 5 pm daily.

Public access is not permitted while this work is taking place.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to visitors,” the province said in a Facebook post.

Off season use is permitted at Oakfield park, five kilometres away.

More info at: https://parks.novascotia.ca/no-access-laurie-provincial-park