Province maintains position on N.S. Power’s rate request

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: The province continues to urge the Nova Scotia Energy Board to reject the residential electricity rate increase proposed by Nova Scotia Power for 2026–27.

The utility submitted its response to closing statements by intervenors on February 6. Nothing in this submission changes the province’s position.

“Electricity is a basic necessity and people in Nova Scotia are already struggling to pay their bills,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“This out‑of‑touch request for a residential rate increase should be denied. Nova Scotia Power needs to prioritize improving its performance and rebuilding public confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

In its closing statement on January 30, the province said the utility has not demonstrated that the residential rate increase is “just and reasonable” under the Public Utilities Act and encouraged the board to take a number of actions, including:

– set the utility’s return on equity at 7.6 per cent to reduce pressure on ratepayers

– treat securitization as unproven unless there is clear benefit to ratepayers

– conduct a transparent review on how assets are valued

– question the need for 507 additional full‑time equivalent positions in 2026



“The energy board’s role is to make sure power rates are fair and reasonable,” said Premier Houston.

“Our position is straightforward: before Nova Scotians are asked to pay more, the utility needs to show better performance and greater transparency.”



Additional Resources:

Submissions to the Nova Scotia Energy Board on this matter are available by searching Matter M12451 at: https://uarb.novascotia.ca/fmi/webd/UARB15