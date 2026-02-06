Photos/Video: Ninth annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser

ENFIELD: Teams dressed up and used their brains to answer the tough questions that awaited them during each round at the annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser.
The fun event was held at Shooters Bar & Grill and in support of the four food banks across East Hants and the East Hants community garden.
In previous years the event had raised more than $10,000 for the four food banks (Caring & Sharing; Shumilacke; Hants North; and Sipekne’katik.)
The Laker News stopped by to check it out on Feb. 3.
The No Names were the winners on this night.
From the Chamber:
Big thanks to Shooters Bar & Grill, Beth, and her amazing team for being such wonderful hosts!
The Chamber wanted to give a special shout-out to:
Lightning Trivia with Adam for another great game of trivia!
Teri Urquhart for the incredible $750 Vanilla Raspberry Cake!
CBDC Hants-Kings ,The Cup of Soul Cafe and Carruthers MacDonell & Robson
Everyone who generously donated items to the auctions. (The auction wrapped up on Friday Feb. 6).
And of course, their wonderful volunteers: Pam, Bec, JoAnn, Allison, and Amy.
