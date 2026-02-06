Photos/Video: Ninth annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser

The Halifax Stanfield team was ready to have fun all dressed in pink. (Dagley Media photo)

ENFIELD: Teams dressed up and used their brains to answer the tough questions that awaited them during each round at the annual Susie McDonell Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser.

The fun event was held at Shooters Bar & Grill and in support of the four food banks across East Hants and the East Hants community garden.

In previous years the event had raised more than $10,000 for the four food banks (Caring & Sharing; Shumilacke; Hants North; and Sipekne’katik.)

The Laker News stopped by to check it out on Feb. 3.

The No Names were the winners on this night.

From the Chamber:

Big thanks to Shooters Bar & Grill, Beth, and her amazing team for being such wonderful hosts!

The Chamber wanted to give a special shout-out to:

Lightning Trivia with Adam for another great game of trivia!

Teri Urquhart for the incredible $750 Vanilla Raspberry Cake!

CBDC Hants-Kings ,The Cup of Soul Cafe and Carruthers MacDonell & Robson

Everyone who generously donated items to the auctions. (The auction wrapped up on Friday Feb. 6).

And of course, their wonderful volunteers: Pam, Bec, JoAnn, Allison, and Amy.

It was a full house at Shooters for trivia night. (Dagley Media photo)

Teams write down what they think are answers to questions being asked. (Dagley Media photo)

Shooters was a great host for the fundraiser. (Dagley Media photo)

There was a lot of fun had on Trivia Night and teams dressed up to show their creative side. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat interviews Tracey Williams, Exec. Director of EHDCC. (Dagley Media photo)

There was a lot of community support for the trivia night fundraiser. (Dagley Media photo)