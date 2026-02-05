Milford Meltdown taking place this weekend

Pat got to get a photo with Frosty the Snowwoman at Milford Meltdown 2024. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD: A weekend of fun is ahead in Milford with the annual Milford Meltdown taking place.

The events begin Friday night Feb. 6 with the Beefy Weiner planning to have their Food Truck open at the Milford Recreation Association building (up behind the fire department). That is weather permitting to start at 5:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. a lighted trail walk of the Milford Rec trails will take place.

At 7 p.m. there will be fireworks for all to see.

On Saturday, the annual jamboree will go from 2-4 p.m. featuring John Snyder and friends.

Milford Meltdown will culminate with the adult dance going form 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Milford Rec building with DJ Chad White playing the tunes.

Doors open at 8:45 p.m.