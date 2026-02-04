The Laker News

East Hants News

RCMP traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of stolen alcohol

ByPat Healey

Feb 4, 2026 #alcohol theft, #Bedford, #Elmsdale, #Goffs, #Halifax, #Hwy 102, #RCMP, #theft, #traffic stop, #Windsor Junction
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 58-year-old man from Halifax, along with his two passengers, were arrested by police following a traffic stop on Hwy 102 that resulted in the seizure of stolen alcohol.

An RCMP spokeswoman said that on Feb. 2, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an officer patrolling Hwy. 102 in Goffs observed a Hyundai Elantra travelling south and queried the licence plate.

That query showed the registered owner was suspended from driving.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed a package of unstamped tobacco inside.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver was arrested, then they referenced involvement in an alcohol theft earlier that day from a store in the 900 block of the Bedford Hwy.

The officer subsequently arrested the two passengers in the vehicle. 

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of eleven 1.75‑litre bottles of alcohol, and grocery items.

Those were believed to be stolen from a store in the 200 block of Hwy. 214 in Elmsdale. 

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver, a 58-year-old man from Halifax, and the two passengers, a 43-year-old man from the Halifax area, and a 36-year-old man from Halifax, are charged for theft and possession of stolen property.

Both passengers are also facing an additional charge of failing to comply with probation order. 

All three were released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

File #: 26‑18001, 26‑18064, 2026-145559

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Fun to be had at Winterfest at Shubie Park this Saturday afternoon

Feb 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

International travel drives increased traffic at Halifax Stanfield in 2025

Feb 4, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Featured

RCMP warning of counterfeit $50s appearing across Nova Scotia

Feb 4, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

RCMP traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of stolen alcohol

February 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Fun to be had at Winterfest at Shubie Park this Saturday afternoon

February 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

International travel drives increased traffic at Halifax Stanfield in 2025

February 4, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Nova Scotia, Massachusetts sign agreement for offshore wind energy

February 4, 2026 Pat Healey