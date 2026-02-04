RCMP traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of stolen alcohol

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 58-year-old man from Halifax, along with his two passengers, were arrested by police following a traffic stop on Hwy 102 that resulted in the seizure of stolen alcohol.

An RCMP spokeswoman said that on Feb. 2, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an officer patrolling Hwy. 102 in Goffs observed a Hyundai Elantra travelling south and queried the licence plate.

That query showed the registered owner was suspended from driving.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed a package of unstamped tobacco inside.

The driver was arrested, then they referenced involvement in an alcohol theft earlier that day from a store in the 900 block of the Bedford Hwy.

The officer subsequently arrested the two passengers in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of eleven 1.75‑litre bottles of alcohol, and grocery items.

Those were believed to be stolen from a store in the 200 block of Hwy. 214 in Elmsdale.

The driver, a 58-year-old man from Halifax, and the two passengers, a 43-year-old man from the Halifax area, and a 36-year-old man from Halifax, are charged for theft and possession of stolen property.

Both passengers are also facing an additional charge of failing to comply with probation order.

All three were released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

File #: 26‑18001, 26‑18064, 2026-145559