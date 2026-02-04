Fun to be had at Winterfest at Shubie Park this Saturday afternoon

Winterfest is this Saturday at Shubie Park. (Submitted photo)

DARTMOUTH: It’s going to be a festive good time this Saturday in the Dartmouth area.

At Shubie Park, it will be Winterfest – a Winter Tree Lighting in Februrary.

People are encouraged to come on out to enjoy the fun and some hot cocoa; bonfire marshamallows; festive music; as the park gets lit up once more.

“We’d love to see you there,” organizers said.

The event is put on by Councillor Tony Mancini and the Shubenacadie Canal Commission (SCC).

The fun will take place at 54 Locks Road in Dartmouth, N.S.

Parking is limited at Shubie Park so attendees are encouraged to park elsewhere.

Additional parking can be found at nearby lots, including Michael Wallace Elementary School and Dartmouth Crossing.

Please allow extra time for walking, as some areas may be snow-covered.

Do not block driveways and don’t park in no parking areas.

Winterfest will run from 4-6 p.m.

Here is a list of those supporters that are making the event possible:

Supporters that make Shubie Park Winterfest happen. (Submitted photo)