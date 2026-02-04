International travel drives increased traffic at Halifax Stanfield in 2025

(Discover Halifax Photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: With a record number of international destinations on its route map, making it the most internationally connected airport of its size in North America, Halifax Stanfield International Airport (Halifax Stanfield) saw strong growth in international passenger traffic in 2025.

The airport experienced a 19.3 per cent rise in international travellers and served a total of 4,140,484

passengers across all sectors, marking a 4 per cent increase over 2024.

“Our strong results from 2025 highlight Halifax Stanfield’s growing role as a Canadian gateway, not only for Atlantic Canadians but also for global travellers,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

“The strength of our international network, including a wide variety of non-stop flights between Halifax and Europe, the U.S., and Caribbean Basin, offers more choice for residents, visitors, and business travellers than ever before.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bucking the national trend, U.S. (transborder) passenger volumes also grew in 2025, with 8.5 per cent more travellers flying to and from U.S. destinations compared to 2024.

Domestic travel continued to be the airport’s largest sector, with year-over-year growth of 1.5 per cent.

Looking ahead to 2026, Halifax Stanfield is preparing for continued growth with an even broader roster of services.

Halifax Stanfield’s route map will feature 57 non-stop year-round and seasonal services, including a record 15 non-stop European services and robust connectivity across North America and the Caribbean Basin. This range of offerings highlights strategic partnerships with carriers and the airport’s status as a key destination and connecting hub.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Key service highlights for 2026 include:

Air Canada, the airport’s largest and longest-serving airline, will continue its current

domestic and U.S. routes, including its flagship year-round Halifax – London Heathrow

service. The airline began its new winter seasonal service to Nassau, flying once weekly,

in December 2025. It’s also launching a new summer seasonal international route

between Halifax and Brussels, operating three times weekly starting in June.

domestic and U.S. routes, including its flagship year-round Halifax – London Heathrow service. The airline began its new winter seasonal service to Nassau, flying once weekly, in December 2025. It’s also launching a new summer seasonal international route between Halifax and Brussels, operating three times weekly starting in June. WestJet will expand its growing international network in Halifax by introducing new

summer seasonal routes to Madrid, Copenhagen, and Lisbon, in addition to Dublin, Paris,

Edinburgh, London Gatwick, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, which operated in 2025.

WestJet’s expanded network also features a new summer flight to Detroit, providing

greater connectivity with its partner airline, Delta.

summer seasonal routes to Madrid, Copenhagen, and Lisbon, in addition to Dublin, Paris, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, which operated in 2025. WestJet’s expanded network also features a new summer flight to Detroit, providing greater connectivity with its partner airline, Delta. Porter Airlines will continue connecting Atlantic Canadians to key domestic and

transborder destinations, building on the introduction of U.S. service from Halifax in 2025

and ongoing growth in its E195-E2 fleet.

transborder destinations, building on the introduction of U.S. service from Halifax in 2025 and ongoing growth in its E195-E2 fleet. Flair Airlines maintains its service to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Discover Airlines will operate up to six times weekly between Halifax and Frankfurt from

March until the end of October, providing excellent connectivity into Germany and

beyond on the Discover and Lufthansa networks.

March until the end of October, providing excellent connectivity into Germany and beyond on the Discover and Lufthansa networks. Edelweiss, a Star Alliance partner, returns for its second summer season with its popular

Halifax – Zurich service that offers connections beyond on Swiss’ global network. The

airline is planning to use its new and larger A350 aircraft, the largest passenger aircraft to

serve Halifax Stanfield.

Halifax – Zurich service that offers connections beyond on Swiss’ global network. The airline is planning to use its new and larger A350 aircraft, the largest passenger aircraft to serve Halifax Stanfield. Icelandair resumes its Reykjavik route twice weekly from June to mid-October, providing

easy access to Iceland and one-stop connections beyond through its extensive network.

easy access to Iceland and one-stop connections beyond through its extensive network. United Airlines will start a new summer seasonal service between Halifax and

Washington Dulles (IAD), operating once weekly, and extend its frequency on Halifax –

Chicago O’Hare up to once daily, while maintaining up to twice daily to Newark.

Washington Dulles (IAD), operating once weekly, and extend its frequency on Halifax – Chicago O’Hare up to once daily, while maintaining up to twice daily to Newark. Delta Air Lines will begin a new summer seasonal service between Halifax and Boston,

operating weekly from June until October, in addition to its existing New York (LaGuardia)

summer service.

operating weekly from June until October, in addition to its existing New York (LaGuardia) summer service. American Airlines will continue U.S. services they operated in 2025.

Halifax Stanfield has been known to punch above its weight and is redefining what a mid-size

airport can offer in terms of connectivity, service and experience. In 2025, HIAA received a

Routes World award, acknowledging its strong air service development and marketing efforts

that support airline growth. HIAA was also named the 2026 Business of the Year by the Halifax

Chamber of Commerce.

“More international visitors are choosing Nova Scotia, and the growth at Halifax Stanfield shows

just how important strong air access is to our economy,” said Dave Ritcey, Minister of

Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “International connections make it easier for

travellers to get here, support local businesses and extend the benefits of tourism throughout

the province. As routes expand and visitor numbers rise, we’re well positioned to welcome more

people from around the world and showcase everything Nova Scotia has to offer.”

In 2025, the airport opened a new International Connections Facility that streamlines passenger

processing for those connecting in Halifax from select international to domestic flights,

improving airline on-time performance and eliminating the need for passengers to collect their

bags and go back through security screening. Those passengers with Halifax as their final

destination will be warmly welcomed with stunning new Mi’kmaq artwork in the redesigned

International Arrivals area, enabling travellers from around the world and at home to know they

have arrived in Mi’kmak’i.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“These achievements reflect the dedication of our entire team, the strength of our partnerships, and the growing confidence airlines have in Halifax as an important Canadian gateway,” said Carter.

“With more destinations than ever before and exciting new routes on the horizon, Halifax Stanfield is entering 2026 with strong momentum.

“We’re proud to continue building meaningful connections between Atlantic Canada and the world.”

Passenger Statistic Summary – Breakdown by Sector

Sector 2023 2024 2025 % Change (2024 vs 2025)

Domestic 3,067,375 3,222,284 3,271,046 1.5%

Transborder (U.S.) 197,551 316,448 343,257 8.5%

International 314,367 441,053 526,181 19.3%

Total 3,579,293 3,979,785 4,140,484 4.0%