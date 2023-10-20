SPCA charges man for causing dog to be in distress

BEDFORD: A 55-year-old Bedford man has been charged with causing an animal to be in distress, contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

On August 31, Nova Scotia SPCA Enforcement Officers received a report about a dog owner who was refusing to have their animal receive medical treatment.

When officers arrived at the residence the dog was emaciated, dehydrated, and unable to bear weight on its back end, a large mass had formed and was untreated.

The animal was seized by officers.

Zhou is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on November 17.