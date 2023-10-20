Colchester County man faces impaired-related charge

SHUBENACADIE: A 46-year-old Colchester County man is facing court next month in relation to a stop for speeding.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 15 on Hwy 102 in Shubenacadie.

The traffic stop came about after the officer clocked the driver going 35 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit of 110 km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said the officer made contact with the driver.

“The officer noticed that the driver was showing signs of alcohol impairment, so the man was ordered to provide a sample of his breath roadside,” he said.

The 46-year-old from Colchester County was subsequently arrested for refusing to provide the sample.

Const. Burns said the man’s vehicle was towed and his licence was immediately suspended.

The man is to appear in court in late November.