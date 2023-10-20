MacDougall leads HERH Tigers to girls volleyball gold medal

MILFORD: The Hants East Rural High girls volleyball Tigers earned gold at a recently held tournament.

In Antigonish last weekend, the Tigers were undefeated among their round robin matches in the eight-team tournament.

The perfect record meant the Lady Tigers went straight to the championship final, against an East Hants rival.

Against Hants North Flames for the championship, the Tigers girls continued showing their strength and determination.

As a result of that they brought home the gold to HERH, and this side of East Hants.

Kait MacDougall was awarded Most Valuable Player for the tournament.

HERH heads back to Antigonish this weekend to attend the 25th Annual Golden Arches Invitational at Dr. JH Gillis.