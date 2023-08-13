Special Weather Statement – Aug. 13 overnight

HALIFAX: Environment Canada has issued the following weather statement on Aug. 13 for overnight.

7:44 PM ADT Sunday 13 August 2023

Strong thunderstorms are expected across Nova Scotia TONIGHT AUG 13. Possible total rainfall amounts: 20 to 45 mm in the heaviest thunderstorms.

Remarks: A dynamic trough line currently impacting the state of Maine is expected to bring thunderstorm activity to areas in western and central Nova Scotia overnight. There remains considerable uncertainty in the highest rainfall totals. Frequent lightning is likely with these thunderstorms.

Watches and warnings may be required. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.

Follow: