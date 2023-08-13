CHARLOTTETOWN: A Fall River hockey player has been signed by a Maritime team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Kian Bell, who played last year with the Battlefords North Stars in the SJHL, signed the deal with the Charlottetown Islanders earlier in the summer.

The Islanders made the announcement of signing the veteran overager to bring some good leadership experience in June.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Bell was a free agent signing by the Islanders.

He recorded 54 goals and 48 assists in 51 games with the North Stars.

Bell had been a prospect with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles but was left off the team last year and found his way to Battleford. In 2021-2022, Bell had eight goals and six assists in 55 games with the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In a release issued by the Islanders, Bell said he’s thrilled to become an Islander.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization, the fans, and the city,” said Bell. “I’m super excited to get started and grateful for a second chance in the league to prove myself.”

The 2023 Islanders Training Camp kicks off on August 20 at the Pownal Sports Centre.